Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner has recommended immediate parole for a man who killed a retired police officer back when he was 17 years old.The officer's son, Ace King, said it's like reliving a nightmare."20 years ago I sat in a morgue at Einstein Hospital having to identify my father's dead body and I feel more helpless now than I did back then," he said.It was December 1998 when King's father, retired police officer Frank King, was killed after a group of armed thieves stormed a bar where King was enjoying a night out with friends.One of the people convicted was 17-year-old Aaron Smith. Smith was sentenced to life without parole. But a recent US Supreme Court ruling declared it unconstitutional to give anyone, under the age of 18, a life sentence.King and members of his family say they were stunned when District Attorney Larry Krasner told them he now plans to recommend Smith become immediately eligible for parole.King recounts his recent conversation with the DA: "Do you champion for our side? And do you go for 30 years minimum, to life. 30 years minimum. He said he cannot do that."The DA's office sent Action News a statement saying the fact that Smith was not the one who actually shot King is a factor in their decision.In part, the statement reads: "Only one of the men involved will be resentenced... The two men who carried guns and used them that day will continue to serve life in prison without any possibility of parole."FOP Lodge 5 President John McNesby says he rests his hope on the fact that when the resentencing hearing is held next Tuesday the DA's office can only recommend a new sentence and that the judge has the final say."We're hoping that, in fact, they do keep him another decade or so behind bars because this was brutal," said McNesby. "There was no reason to take a life that night. None whatsoever."The King family will also be allowed to make a victim impact statement."We're going to definitely be there on Tuesday. Absolutely," said King. "My children and his grandchildren that he never got to meet will be there, too."