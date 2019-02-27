D.A.: Man facing criminal charges in death of bicyclist in Center City

More than two years after a deadly crash in Center City, a trash truck driver is now facing criminal charges.Jorge Fretts has turned himself in to authorities.He's accused of homicide by vehicle and involuntary manslaughter.Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner and homicide investigators announced the charges Wednesday morning.Twenty-four-year-old Emily Fredricks was riding her bike at 11th and Spruce when she was hit and killed in November 2017.Krasner says people in the bike lanes need to be respected- like anyone else in the other lanes.Fredricks' family settled a lawsuit with the trash company Gold Metal Environmental last year.The money from that is being given to organizations working to keep Philadelphia streets safe and to fund a scholarship in her honor.-----