D.A.: Man facing criminal charges in death of bicyclist in Center City

EMBED </>More Videos

D.A.: Man facing criminal charges in death of bicyclist in Center City. Sharrie Williams reports during Action News at 4 p.m. on February 27, 2019.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
More than two years after a deadly crash in Center City, a trash truck driver is now facing criminal charges.

Jorge Fretts has turned himself in to authorities.

He's accused of homicide by vehicle and involuntary manslaughter.

Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner and homicide investigators announced the charges Wednesday morning.

Twenty-four-year-old Emily Fredricks was riding her bike at 11th and Spruce when she was hit and killed in November 2017.

Krasner says people in the bike lanes need to be respected- like anyone else in the other lanes.

Fredricks' family settled a lawsuit with the trash company Gold Metal Environmental last year.

The money from that is being given to organizations working to keep Philadelphia streets safe and to fund a scholarship in her honor.
-----
Follow us on YouTube
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
philly newsbicycle crashwoman killed
(Copyright ©2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen speaks to House committee
Eagles not placing franchise tag on Nick Foles
Family believes Bucks Co. murders sparked by cult influences
Mother, daughter charged in murders of 5 relatives
Pizza deliveryman from Ardmore killed in "setup" robbery
Family files lawsuit after fatal police shooting in Tacony
READ: Cohen's full testimony
WARNING: Internet challenge encouraging suicide resurfacing
Show More
Police: Officers shoot 2 dogs after they charged at officers
Philly City Council considers allowing e-scooters in the city
Search for groper near Princeton University
Trump, Kim greet each other with handshake
Couple unearths history beneath Northern Liberties home
More News