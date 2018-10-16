EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=4492250" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Police were called to the intersection of Front and Dewey Streets just after 9:30 p.m. Monday for reports of shots fired.

Investigators say a man has died after a shooting in Montgomery County that stemmed from an apparent case of road rage.The shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. Monday in the area of Dewey Road and Front Street in Cheltenham Township, Pa.According to the district attorney's office, that's where 29-year-old Rithina Torn of Philadelphia was found with multiple gunshot wounds.He was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.Investigators say Torn was shot after he approached a dark-colored vehicle during a dispute at the intersection.The person who shot Torn remains at large. Detectives say they are interviewing witnesses and gathering surveillance video.Sopheap Duch has been a friend of Torn's since they were toddlers. He described his best friend as kind, loyal, and a father of two who was devoted to his family.Duch can't believe Torn was cut down in such a cruel and callous act."They don't have no remorse, they don't have no heart of seeing who they leaving behind," said Duch. "He's got two kids, a mother, see what I'm saying? Friends, brothers, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, grandparents."Anyone with information is asked to contact Cheltenham Township police at 215-885-1600 or the Montgomery County Detective Bureau at 610-278-3368. Tips can also be sent anonymously using the STOPit! Smartphone app.