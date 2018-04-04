DA: Secretary blamed shopping addiction for $260,000 theft

VALLEY TWP., Pa. (WPVI) --
The former secretary of Valley Township, Chester County is accused of stealing more than $260,000 from her employer.

The district attorney's office said 70-year-old Donna Groff of Downingtown, Pa. took those funds from the township over the course of at least four years.



Prosecutors say she pocketed the cash payments that were meant for water, sewer and trash bills.

"It turns out that for the last four years she has been robbing [residents] blind," said Chester County District Attorney Tom Hogan. "She stole more than $250,000 and then spend it on her shopping addiction."

Court records show that while being interviewed by investigators, she not only confessed but later admitted to having a shopping addiction.

Investigators said she placed numerous orders through QVC and other shopping outlets, ordering designer clothing, jewelry, make-up, shoes, decorations for her home and many other items.

The investigation is ongoing.

Currently, Groff faces charges of felony theft and tampering with records among other crimes.

Bail was set at $100,000 unsecured.
