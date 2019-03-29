Woman killed in Radnor Twp. Wawa was mother of suspect's child, district attorney says

Suspect arrested and charged for Wawa shooting on Sugartown Rd. last night @6abc. Police say he killed his ex-wife/mother of his child. pic.twitter.com/NfZsw4iavd — Bob Brooks (@BobBrooks6abc) March 29, 2019

RADNOR TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WPVI) -- The Delaware County district attorney says the woman who was murdered inside a Wawa store in Radnor Township was the mother of the suspect's child.The alleged gunman has been identified as 34-year-old Brian Kennedy of Sugartown Road in Wayne, Pa.Kennedy has been charged with first-degree murder, third-degree murder, and criminal homicide.It all began shortly after 8:20 p.m. Thursday when a witness flagged down a Radnor Township police officer and reported a shooting inside the Wawa store on Sugartown Road.Officers found the victim, a 37-year-old woman, dead inside the store. She had been shot multiple times, police say.The woman's name has not been released, though she has been identified by officials as Kennedy's ex-wife.No other injuries were reported.Police soon put out an alert for the suspect, described as a white male with dark clothing carrying a rifle and driving a black BMW sedan.He was later located at Thornbury Park in Glen Mills.Kennedy was arrested and taken to the hospital for evaluation. He is expected to be released on Friday.The weapon used in the shooting was described as a DTI AR-15-style rifle."This man murdered the mother of his child in a public place," said District Attorney Katayoun Copeland. "Our hearts go out to the family. There is now a child that is motherless and fatherless."Copeland said the woman had previously filed a Protection from Abuse order but that it had expired in September 2018.The child was not present at the time of the incident.Police Superintendent Christopher Flanagan said Kennedy has one previous arrest on file at the Radnor Police Department.