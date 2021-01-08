BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. -- Rapper DaBaby was arrested in Beverly Hills Thursday after he allegedly carried a concealed weapon into a store, police said.
DaBaby, whose real name is Jonathan Kirk, was walking on Rodeo Drive with a group of men when security called police, claiming that someone from the group had a "weapon in his waistband" while in a store, according to the Beverly Hills Police Department.
The group was detained around 4:45 p.m. when they returned to their vehicle. After police investigated, the 29-year-old rapper, known for hits like "Suge" and "Rockstar," was arrested on charges of carrying a concealed weapon and carrying a loaded firearm in a vehicle.
Police said the other men detained were released at the scene.
DaBaby was released on a $35,000 bond. He is scheduled to appear back in court March 25.
Rapper DaBaby arrested in Beverly Hills for alleged firearm possession
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News