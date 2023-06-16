Dad's Hat started making rye whiskey in 2011, bringing back the classic recipe invented in Pennsylvania.

Dad's Hat is putting Pennsylvania rye whiskey back on the map

BRISTOL, Pa. (WPVI) -- Bucks County-based distillery Dad's Hat is producing award-winning whiskey out of Bristol, Pennsylvania.

Founders Herman Mihalich and John Cooper started making rye whiskey in 2011, bringing back the classic recipe invented in Pennsylvania.

They use local ingredients from a Bucks County Farm in every batch and age the whiskey in oak barrels made from Pennsylvania trees.

Tours are available at the Bristol facility but need to be booked online.

They opened a tasting room in Bristol Borough where you can choose from an array of cocktails, featuring the Rye whiskey and some drinks that would normally feature a different liquor.

The espresso martini and mojito use the whiskey in a way that might surprise you.

Dad's Hat Rye Whiskey | Facebook | Instagram

Distillery Tours: 925 Canal Street, Building #4, Door 16, Bristol, PA 19007

Tasting Room: 131 Mill Street, Bristol, PA 19007