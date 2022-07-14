Arts & Entertainment

Tyra Banks returns as host of 'Dancing with the Stars' on Disney+ with new co-host Alfonso Ribeiro

EMBED <>More Videos

Tyra Banks returns as host of ‘Dancing with the Stars’ on Disney+ with new co-host Alfonso Ribiero

BURBANK, Calif. -- Tyra Banks is back as host and executive producer of "Dancing with the Stars" for her third consecutive season. Joining her as co-host is former "DWTS" champion Alfonso Ribeiro.

Expert judges Len Goodman, Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough also resume their seats on the ballroom floor.

"'Dancing with the Stars' has been such an important part of my life for so many years, and I am ecstatic to officially re-join this tight-knit family as co-host," said Ribeiro.

"Having such a fun-loving, longtime friend as co-host warms my heart. Plus, he's won the competition before, so he knows exactly what the stars are going through. Bantering back and forth with him live is going to be so much fun!" said Banks.

After 30 seasons on ABC, "Dancing with the Stars" moves to its new home on Disney+, premiering exclusively in the U.S. and Canada this fall, and making "Dancing with the Stars" the first live series to debut on the streaming service.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentdancing with the stars
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Family's SUV shot 10 times in West Philly, 4 injured including toddler
4 teens critically injured after shooting near North Philly home
Report: NJ Marine recruit death likely could have been avoided
Twitter back up after apparent massive outage
Why is the BA.5 COVID-19 variant so contagious?
Police issue warning after luxury cars stolen at the Jersey shore
Unlicensed teen driver facing charges in crash that killed classmate
Show More
Man charged with rape of girl, 10, who traveled for abortion
Teen girl turns self in to police in deadly attack on 73-year-old
Lawsuit blames Uber for hundreds of sexual assaults by drivers
NJ mom regrets giving toddler yogurt in backseat in viral video
Family: Flight changed to another country, airline asked for $30K
More TOP STORIES News