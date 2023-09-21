Family, friends of man allegedly killed by Danelo Cavalcante in Brazil demand justice

BRAZIL (WPVI) -- The Delaware Valley knows Danelo Cavalcante as a convicted murderer who killed his ex-girlfriend, escaped a prison in Chester County, Pa. on August 31, and led hundreds of law enforcement officers on a two-week manhunt.

But long before his infamous escape and capture, Cavalcante was living in his home country of Brazil, where he was accused of another murder back in 2017.

Cavalcante, 34, allegedly killed 20-year-old Valter Moriera Dos Reis in the town of Figueiropolis. He fled to the U.S. shortly after.

READ | Miscommunication let convicted killer Danelo Cavalcante slip out of Brazil, prosecutor says

Action News' Walter Perez traveled to Brazil to learn more about the crime, Cavalcante's past, and the victim who is still missed by many.

Perez was able to locate and speak with people who knew and loved Dos Reis, including his grandmother. While speaking with Action News, she never mentioned Cavalcante by name, only as "the bad thing."

"My grandson was really wonderful, really warm. I can still feel his love," said Eva Pereira Lima, the victim's grandmother.

20-year-old Valter Moreira Dos Reis

Cavalcante allegedly killed Lima's grandson outside of a local eatery, where the business owner said Cavalcante and Dos Reis were regular customers.

The owner told Action News that Cavalcante and Dos Reis always seemed friendly with one another. That's why he can't believe what unfolded.

"I thought it was fireworks. It never crossed my mind it was gunfire," recalled Evaldo Alvis Faitusa, the owner of Espeto Lanches. "It was only when one of my employees ran back inside and said, 'That guy killed his friend.' I couldn't believe it until I went outside and saw for myself."

Authorities say the victim was shot repeatedly at close range. It appears the motive was over money Dos Reis owed Cavalcante.

That's why Lima says she finds no solace in Cavalcante's capture in the U.S.

RELATED | Chester County residents continue to press officials about prison escape

"We are not relieved, because he has only been arrested. He deserves worse than that," she said.

Years later, Dos Reis is still remembered as a kind, generous soul with his whole life ahead of him.

"He was a hard worker, loved by his friends. So sweet and loving to his family, and anybody he spent time with. I'm sorry, I'm still so sad," said Reijane Cristena, the victim's friend.

When Action News asked Dos Reis' grandmother if she felt any sense of justice regarding the Cavalcante saga, her answer was simple.

"No, I do not feel like there has been any justice in any of this. Only when 'the bad thing' doesn't exist anymore, then I will feel peace," she said.

Cavalcante's first hearing for the alleged murder of Dos Reis is scheduled for October 11. He is expected to be tried, despite his absence.