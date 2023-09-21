Legal expert in Brazil discusses convict Danelo Cavalcante, how he fled to Pa. after alleged murder

A life sentence in the U.S. is a much harsher punishment than what Cavalcante would have faced in Brazil.

BRAZIL (WPVI) -- The Delaware Valley has breathed a sigh of relief over the past week after murder convict Danelo Cavalcante was recaptured after he escaped a Chester County prison on August 31.

Though relieved, many are still wondering what led Cavalcante, a 34-year-old from Brazil, to Chester County in the first place.

To know that, Action News' Walter Perez traveled to the convict's home country in hopes of answers.

In Brazil, Cavalcante is accused of killing 20-year-old Valter Moreira Dos Reis in the town of Figueiropolis back in 2017.

Action News spoke with Regional District Attorney Rafael Alamy in Brazil and asked how Cavalcante, with a warrant out for his arrest, was able to flee the country and travel to Pennsylvania, where he would later kill his ex-girlfriend.

"They did not put the warrant in the national system of Brazil. So, only the local police involved in the investigation were aware. The federal police were not alerted, and they opened the door for Cavalcante to escape to another location," said Alamy.

He also added that a life sentence in the U.S. is a much harsher punishment than what Cavalcante would have faced in Brazil.

"If you were to be extradited to Brazil, since we don't have life prison sentences or the death penalty, he would serve 40 years maximum. But he would likely be freed in about 13 years with good behavior," Alamy said.

Regardless, even with Cavalcante in the U.S., his first hearing in Brazil is scheduled for October 11. He will likely be tried in his absence.

Alamy gave Perez some insight as to why Brazil's legal process is structured the way it is.

"Brazil has a strong Catholic tradition, which makes the population merciful. In fact, our penal code is from 1940, a time when Brazil was mostly rural and religious. So, there isn't much I can do about it," he said.

Alamy also said that if Cavalcante ends up serving a life sentence in the U.S., he would be alright with that.

