Action News travels to Brazil for answers on Danelo Cavalcante, convict who escaped Pa. prison

BRAZIL (WPVI) -- It has been nearly one week since escaped murder convict Danelo Cavalcante was captured in Chester County after escaping a local prison and evading hundreds of law enforcement officers for 14 days.

Though Cavalcante's story has recently ended with his escape and capture, that is not how it all began.

His journey began years earlier in his home country of Brazil, long before he found himself in the Delaware Valley.

Action News' Walter Perez is in Brasilia, the country's capital, where Cavalcante had no shortage of run-ins with the law.

Cavalcante, 34, is accused of killing a man in 2017 over a vehicle repair debt that the victim owed him.

After that, he allegedly fled the country. But how does a man accused of a heinous crime end up in Chester County, Pennsylvania, where he would later murder his ex-girlfriend?

That's among the questions Perez will work to answer over the coming days.

Action News will be in Brazil with live reports all this week to find out more about the origins of Cavalcante.

