There was no immediate word on the condition of the three people who were injured.

Two buses collided, injuring the driver of the DART bus and the driver and two passengers of a smaller bus from Saint Francis Hospital.

WILMINGTON (WPVI) -- A DART bus was involved in a crash Tuesday morning in Wilmington, Delaware.

According to authorities, the crash happened at about 10 a.m. near the bus garage at North Monroe Street and Martin Luther King Boulevard.

Two buses collided, injuring the driver of the DART bus and the driver and two passengers of a smaller bus from Saint Francis Hospital.

There was no immediate word on their conditions.