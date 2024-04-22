Delaware offering free public transportation services for Earth Day 2024

Delaware will celebrate Earth Day by offering free public transportation statewide.

DART announced the "Try Transit" initiative to promote the practice of clean commuting.

"This day will not only be an opportunity to raise awareness for the planet's environmental challenges, but also to highlight the many benefits of using public transportation," according to a press release, adding that, "Communities that invest in public transit, reduce the nation's carbon emissions by 63 million metric tons annually."

The Delaware Transit Corporation has a goal of reducing its emissions by 50% by the year 2030.

RELATED: Earth Day 2024 raises awareness of health risks of plastics, with goal to phase out single-use items

For more information on routes and schedules, visit the DART website.