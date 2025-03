PATCO's Franklin Square Station to reopen for 1st time since 1979 after nearly $30M renovation

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- For the first time since 1979, commuters from New Jersey will be able to take the train directly to Franklin Square.

The PATCO station at 7th and Race streets is set to open next month.

It's undergone a nearly $30 million renovation.

To preserve some of the history, the station's original 1930s green and white subway tiles have been restored.

Service resumes on April 3.