WATCH LIVE

PhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Arraignment scheduled for suspect in 2022 deadly shooting outside Roxborough High School

The shooting happened on September 27, 2022, after a football scrimmage at the high school.

6abc Digital Staff Image
By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Monday, February 12, 2024 3:33AM
Arraignment scheduled for suspect in 2022 deadly shooting outside Roxborough High School
Arraignment scheduled for suspect in 2022 deadly shooting outside Roxborough High School

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- An arraignment is scheduled on Monday for the fifth suspect in a deadly shooting outside Roxborough High School back in 2022.

Dayron Burney-Thorn is accused of shooting and killing 14-year-old Nicolas Elizalde and injuring four others in Philadelphia.

Nicolas Elizalde

The other suspects in this case include Yaaseen Bivins, Saleem Miller, Troy Fletcher, and Zyhied Jones.

The shooting happened on September 27, 2022, after a football scrimmage at the high school.

Prosecutors say ultimately, the homicide trial will have all five defendants tried together.

Four suspects in the deadly shooting near Roxborough High School appeared in court on Tuesday.
Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW