4 suspects in deadly shooting near Roxborough High School expected in court; 5th suspect at large

14-year-old Nicolas Elizalde of Havertown, Pa. was killed in the Sept. 27 ambush.

Police believe it was Burney-Thorn and Bivins who bought the ammunition used that day.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Four suspects in the deadly shooting near Roxborough High School last fall are expected in court on Tuesday, as another remains at large.

Their preliminary hearings are scheduled for 9 a.m.

The arrest affidavit shows the diligent work of homicide detectives in gathering surveillance video, using technology to track the shooters' movements and getting DNA evidence.

In addition, video released by police to the media led to at least one arrest.

Philadelphia police say the deadly Sept. 27 ambush outside of Roxborough High that killed 14-year-old Nicolas Elizalde was done at the hands of five young men: 21-year-old Yaaseen Bivins; 16-year-old Saleem Miller; 15-year-old Troy Fletcher; 17-year-old Zyhied Jones; and 16-year-old Dayron Burney-Thorn who remains at large.

The fatal shooting happened around 4:30 p.m. on the 4700 block of Pechin Street just as a junior varsity football scrimmage ended between three schools: Roxborough High School, Northeast High School and Boys Latin Charter School.

Elizalde, of Havertown, Pa., was a freshman at Saul High School but played football for Roxborough.

Nicholas Elizalde

The arrest affidavit shows detectives assisted by the ATF Task Force were able to link the Chevy Impala used in the shooting to the gunmen and a Ford Explorer too.

DNA found in both vehicles helped with arrests, including a cigarette butt connected to Jones.

Video released by Philadelphia police, specifically from the Sunoco gas station in the 4100 block of Ridge Avenue, resulted in two important anonymous tips that led to Troy Fletcher's arrest.

The arrest affidavit shows a web of connections between the four to other serious crimes in the city.

Of the multiple guns fired outside Roxborough High School, police write in the affidavit "... three of which correlated with other events at the time this affidavit was authored."

And "...the .40 caliber pistol was used one day prior in the murder of T.J. on September 26, 2022..."

"T.J." is Tahmir Jones who was killed in the 600 block of North 13th Street. Tahmir is not related to Zyhied.

Tahmir Jones

Zyhied Jones and Troy Fletcher are now charged with Tahmir Jones' death.

We spoke to Tahmir Jones' mother in September.

Theresa Guyton said her son just got his GED and was working with a program learning construction.

"How many shootings are (the suspects) really connected to?" Guyton asked.

Police also linked Zyhied Jones to a February carjacking. The affidavit says a "point of gun robbery of a vehicle which occurred on February 23rd."

Additionally, the affidavit states Bivins is being investigated for a possible connection to two unrelated murders but doesn't specify which ones.

There is a $45,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of Dayron Burney-Thorn. That is more than double what the city usually offers in a homicide investigation.

Dayron Burney-Thorn

