Deadly double shooting ends in high-speed ATV chase through Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A deadly double shooting ends in a high-speed ATV chase through the streets of Philadelphia on Tuesday night.

It happened around 7:50 p.m. on the 2000 block of North College Avenue.

Police say a group of ATV riders opened fire on one victim who died in the shooting.

The second victim, who is believed to be with the group of riders, also suffered a gunshot wound.

Upon arrival to the scene, a chase ensued with one of those riders.

Chopper 6 was in the air as the ATV sped through neighborhoods, dodging cars and police.

The rider was later arrested in the city's Wissinoming section. It's unclear if he's the shooter at this time.

Stay with Action News as we continue to follow this developing story.
