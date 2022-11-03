Woman charged with driving while impaired in fatal Medford Lakes crash that killed teen

Gianna Mastalski, 17, died in the head-on crash. She was a senior at Clearview Regional High School.

MEDFORD LAKES, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A 58-year-old New Jersey woman has been charged with driving while impaired in a crash that killed a high school student earlier this year.

According to the Burlington County Prosecutor's Office, Theresa McElvarr, of Shamong, is charged with Vehicular Homicide and four counts of Assault by Auto.

The crash happened around 12:30 a.m. on June 13 at Stokes Road and Pawnee Trail in Medford Lakes.

Police say McElvarr crashed head-on into Honda Civic with five people inside. Numerous rescue squads responded to the scene.

The driver of the Civic, 17-year-old Gianna Mastalski, of Mullica Hill, died in the crash. She was a senior at Clearview Regional High School.

The four passengers were taken to Cooper University Hospital with broken bones and injuries. The passengers were all 17 years old.