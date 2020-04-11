Deadly police-involved shooting in Pottstown, Montgomery County

POTTSTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A deadly police-involved shooting is under investigation in Montgomery County.

Authorities say at least three 911 calls came in around 8:30 p.m. Friday in Pottstown about neighbors arguing along West King Street.

Officers arrived to a home where someone with a handgun began firing at police.

Officers returned fire striking the person.

The person was taken to the hospital and later pronounced dead.

All officers involved in the shooting will be placed on paid administrative leave pending an investigation, per protocol.
