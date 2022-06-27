Local musician goes viral for uncanny Michael Jackson impersonation

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Meet Dean Morrow. In Philadelphia, Morrow is a talented musician and budding filmmaker. But on social media, he's mostly known for his alter ego, Michael Trapson.
Morrow is a Michael Jackson impersonator and historian who hopes to pay homage to the late King of Pop by adding his own twist to the pop legend's music.
"Michael Trapson is like my little brother, an alter ego, a way of bringing Michael Jackson back to life - but with a twist," he said.
Morrow has gone viral on YouTube for his impersonation of MJ and for adding his own lyrics and music beats in the style of MJ.
"I went viral in 2016 by imagining MJ in trap music (a style of rap popularized by T.I. and Travis Scott.) I took advantage of the popularity and wanted to give homage to MJ in my own way," he said.
Morrow has thousands of fans on social media across Instagram and YouTube and regularly performs in public as MJ. He performs skits online as part of a popular YouTube channel and is filming a scene about Jackson's complicated ascension to pop superstar.
He hopes to get noticed for an upcoming biopic about MJ that is being rumored to be in production.
"There's talk of a new Michael Jackson biopic so we're creating a monologue between MJ and Joe Jackson. It takes place around the time of MJ's Victory Tour, which was a very pivotal moment in the career of the pop music icon," said Morrow.
Dean's friend, Adrien McLean, agrees.
"When he glows everybody watches. I'm always inspired at the range Dean is able to accomplish in his impersonation. It's amazing. It's him being him," he said.
You can catch Dean Morrow's impersonation online on his YouTube channel.
