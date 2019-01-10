Death of Camden toddler found in alleyway ruled homicide

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=5017914" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Authorities have identified the human remains of a toddler as reported during Action News at 11 on January 4, 2019.

The death of a New Jersey toddler whose remains were found in a trash-strewn alleyway nearly three months ago has been ruled a homicide.Prosecutors say medical examiners were unable to determine the cause of 20-month-old Jah'vi Brown's death in their findings released Wednesday.A passerby found the remains in Camden on Oct. 11. Authorities believe the remains had been there for at least two weeks before they were found.The child was last seen alive Aug. 20 in Bellmawr, where his mother lives. The boy's father reported him missing Dec. 6, and authorities say it's unclear why it took so long for him to be reported missing.The alleyway where Jah'vi was found is close to his father's home.No charges have been filed in the boy's death.------