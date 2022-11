The choreographed light show, synchronized with holiday music, is projected onto the facade of City Hall.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia City Hall came to life Monday night with the sights and sounds of the holiday season.

The Deck the Hall Light Show kicked off at Dilworth Park in Center City.

The choreographed light show, synchronized with holiday music, is projected onto the facade of City Hall.

It runs continuously every evening through January 1.

