Health & Fitness

Yale study says saliva swab beats nasal test in accuracy and consistency for COVID-19

NEW HAVEN, Connecticut (WPVI) -- A new Yale university study says saliva samples are better than the deep nasal swabs in testing for the coronavirus.

In tests with patients and hospital workers, saliva taken from just inside the mouth gave more accurate and consistent results, compared to the widely-used nasal swabs.

The nasopharyngeal swabbing is uncomfortable, causing some to flinch.

During that time, swabs may not make sufficient contact to collect a sufficient sample.

The saliva swab test is less invasive, and can be taken reliably by patients themselves.

The FDA recently OK'd a self-administered saliva test developed in a biotech startup at Rutgers University Center for Diagnostic Research (RUDCR) Infinite Biologics.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesshealthcheckcoronavirustechnologyviruscovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Thunderbirds, Blue Angels fly over region to honor frontline workers
Murphy assembles Governor's Restart and Recovery Commission
Police: Double shooting leaves 2 men dead in Philly
Building it Better Together: Where are the jobs?
Real estate industry adapting amid COVID-19
Jersey 4 Jersey benefit raises $5.9 million
Quest diagnostics launches COVID-19 antibody test
Show More
Philly restaurant owner offers virtual dining experience
Breast cancer survivor pays it forward during pandemic
Carson Wentz, wife Maddie welcome baby girl
Pennsylvania golfers excited for May 1
1.2K more coronavirus cases in Pa., total reaches 43,264
More TOP STORIES News