9 more coronavirus deaths in Delaware, 1,640 recovered

5,208 total laboratory-confirmed cases

New Castle County cases: 1,903

Kent County cases: 821

Sussex County cases: 2,461

Unknown County: 23

Females: 2,810; Males: 2,375; Unknown: 23

Age range: 0 to 103

Currently hospitalized: 284; Critically ill: 61 (This data represents individuals currently hospitalized in a Delaware hospital regardless of residence, and is not cumulative.)

Delawareans recovered: 1,640

18,529 negative cases

WILMINGTON, Delaware (WPVI) -- Nine more coronavirus-related deaths have been confirmed in the state of Delaware, the state's Division of Public Health announced Saturday.In total, 177 Delawareans have passed away due to complications from COVID-19.Individuals who have died from COVID-19 ranged in age from 26 to 103 years old. Of those who have died, 94 were females and 83 were males.A total of 79 individuals were from New Castle County, 30 were from Kent County, and 68 were from Sussex County.The most recent deaths announced Sunday ranged in age from 33 to 84. Four were female and five were male. Three were New Castle County residents, one was a Kent County resident, and five were Sussex County residents.Officials said all nine individuals had underlying health conditions. Five individuals were residents of long-term care facilities.The latest Delaware COVID-19 case statistics* cumulatively since March 11, provided as of 6 p.m., Saturday, May 2, include:Governor Carney's State of Emergency declaration requires all Delaware residents to wear face coverings in public settings, including in grocery stores, convenience stores, pharmacies, doctor's offices, and on public transportation.The order recommends but does not require children aged 12 or younger to wear a face covering. Any child 2-years-old or younger must not wear a face covering, due to the risk of suffocation.