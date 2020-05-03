Health & Fitness

9 more coronavirus deaths in Delaware, 1,640 recovered

Action News coverage of the coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak

WILMINGTON, Delaware (WPVI) -- Nine more coronavirus-related deaths have been confirmed in the state of Delaware, the state's Division of Public Health announced Saturday.

In total, 177 Delawareans have passed away due to complications from COVID-19.

RELATED: 'Reopen Delaware' rallies protest stay-at-home order

Individuals who have died from COVID-19 ranged in age from 26 to 103 years old. Of those who have died, 94 were females and 83 were males.

A total of 79 individuals were from New Castle County, 30 were from Kent County, and 68 were from Sussex County.

The most recent deaths announced Sunday ranged in age from 33 to 84. Four were female and five were male. Three were New Castle County residents, one was a Kent County resident, and five were Sussex County residents.

Officials said all nine individuals had underlying health conditions. Five individuals were residents of long-term care facilities.

The latest Delaware COVID-19 case statistics* cumulatively since March 11, provided as of 6 p.m., Saturday, May 2, include:
  • 5,208 total laboratory-confirmed cases

  • New Castle County cases: 1,903

  • Kent County cases: 821

  • Sussex County cases: 2,461

  • Unknown County: 23

  • Females: 2,810; Males: 2,375; Unknown: 23

  • Age range: 0 to 103

  • Currently hospitalized: 284; Critically ill: 61 (This data represents individuals currently hospitalized in a Delaware hospital regardless of residence, and is not cumulative.)

  • Delawareans recovered: 1,640

  • 18,529 negative cases


Governor Carney's State of Emergency declaration requires all Delaware residents to wear face coverings in public settings, including in grocery stores, convenience stores, pharmacies, doctor's offices, and on public transportation.

The order recommends but does not require children aged 12 or younger to wear a face covering. Any child 2-years-old or younger must not wear a face covering, due to the risk of suffocation.

MORE COVID-19 COVERAGE

Golf courses, state parks reopen in New Jersey amid COVID-19 lockdown

Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney's revised budget includes layoffs, tax increases

Virus restrictions to be eased in 24 Pennsylvania counties

South Jersey doctor suffers stroke after COVID-19 infection

U.S. essential workers hold May Day strike, demand time off, hazard pay

More than 1M infected with coronavirus have recovered worldwide

COVID-19 RESOURCES

Full guide: COVID-19 help, information and resources

Keeping Reusable Shopping Bags Sanitized and Germ-Free during COVID-19 Outbreak

How to get groceries, supplies, takeout, online workouts and home projects while quarantine

Things for everyone to do to pass the time at home

Great homeschooling and educational resources for parents and students

Free 6abc printable activities for kids to do at home

Work from home: Here are some companies hiring remote workers

CONNECT WITH US

Share your coronavirus story with Action News

Complete coronavirus coverage from Action News
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesswilmingtonprotestcoronavirusrallycovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Runners recreate postponed Broad Street Run
Why Pa. barbers, nail salons won't reopen under yellow phase
Patrol vehicle strikes 2 girls on NJ beach; charge filed
Americans without bank accounts must wait for stimulus checks
PA Court: Special wine, liquor orders can be sent directly
Dr. Birx calls protests 'devastatingly worrisome'
N.J. joining six states to buy vital coronavirus gear in bulk
Show More
Philly launches new 'food search' website
Intel report: China hid dangers of COVID-19, hoarded supplies
Pompeo: China must be held accountable for COVID-19
Man struck, killed by driver on Bristol Pike
AccuWeather: Breezy And Very Warm
More TOP STORIES News