WILMINGTON, Delaware (WPVI) -- The Delaware National Guard's contact tracing mission is now underway.
Only Action News was there as guardsmen made calls to people Thursday, notifying them that they were likely exposed to the coronavirus.
The Guard is working directly with the Division of Public Health.
In other coronavirus-related news:
Beach Activities
The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control announced that Delawareans can resume activities such as swimming and sunbathing on Delaware State Park beaches for Memorial Day weekend, effective Friday at 5 p.m.
At least six-foot distance will be required on beaches among those from different households, and groups of visitors from the same household may be no larger than 10. Masks or face coverings are encouraged to be worn on beaches.
-----
Grant for Testing
DPH announced that it was awarded a $67 million Epidemiology Laboratory Capacity grant from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Officials say this grant will allow DPH to expand community testing for COVID-19 with more staff support, better testing capabilities, and new technologies.
---
Cases
On Thursday, Delaware reported 8,386 total positive coronavirus cases and 317 deaths.
MORE COVID-19 COVERAGE
Nearly 39M have sought US jobless aid since coronavirus hit
CDC offers new guidance on how summer camps can, should operate amid pandemic
Can you catch coronavirus in a public restroom? Here's what experts say
Sisters thank nurse who took care of dying mother during COVID-19 fight
Some New Jersey churches to reopen in defiance of state order
Share your coronavirus story with Action News
Nominate a 6abc Hometown Hero
For more updates related to the coronavirus, visit 6abc.com/coronavirus
Delaware National Guard contact tracing begins
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More