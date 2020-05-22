Health & Fitness

Delaware National Guard contact tracing begins

WILMINGTON, Delaware (WPVI) -- The Delaware National Guard's contact tracing mission is now underway.

Only Action News was there as guardsmen made calls to people Thursday, notifying them that they were likely exposed to the coronavirus.


The Guard is working directly with the Division of Public Health.

In other coronavirus-related news:

Beach Activities

The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control announced that Delawareans can resume activities such as swimming and sunbathing on Delaware State Park beaches for Memorial Day weekend, effective Friday at 5 p.m.

At least six-foot distance will be required on beaches among those from different households, and groups of visitors from the same household may be no larger than 10. Masks or face coverings are encouraged to be worn on beaches.

-----

Grant for Testing


DPH announced that it was awarded a $67 million Epidemiology Laboratory Capacity grant from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Officials say this grant will allow DPH to expand community testing for COVID-19 with more staff support, better testing capabilities, and new technologies.

---

Cases

On Thursday, Delaware reported 8,386 total positive coronavirus cases and 317 deaths.

MORE COVID-19 COVERAGE

Nearly 39M have sought US jobless aid since coronavirus hit

CDC offers new guidance on how summer camps can, should operate amid pandemic


Can you catch coronavirus in a public restroom? Here's what experts say

Sisters thank nurse who took care of dying mother during COVID-19 fight

Some New Jersey churches to reopen in defiance of state order

Share your coronavirus story with Action News

Nominate a 6abc Hometown Hero

For more updates related to the coronavirus, visit 6abc.com/coronavirus
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesswilmingtoncoronaviruscontact tracingcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Governor Wolf could move some counties to 'green phase' soon
Driving ranges, shooting ranges reopen in New Jersey
Shore towns prepare for a socially distanced Memorial Day weekend
Delco man targeted over 100 boys on gaming site: DA
Man arrested for sexually assaulting ponies, police say
Woman stabbed 11 times in Rhawnhurst: Police
Passenger plane with 107 on board crashes in Pakistan
Show More
'I wanted to give up': Woman recounts bout with COVID-19
AccuWeather: Showers Today, Gradual Improvement Over The Weekend
CVS opens 27 more testing sites in Pennsylvania
Philly developing modified summer camp plans
Man who filmed Ahmaud Arbery shooting arrested on murder charge
More TOP STORIES News