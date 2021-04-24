Community & Events

Delaware County partners with Philadelphia Flyers, Penn Medicine to vaccinate residents

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Delco partners with Flyers, Penn Medicine to vaccinate residents

WAYNE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- The Philadelphia Flyers partnered with Delaware County and Penn Medicine to distribute 3,000 COVID-19 shots to local residents this weekend.

While Delaware County initially had far more demand than vaccine supply, the CDC gave the green light for Johnson & Johnson doses to resume.

"We've got 25,000 doses of Johnson & Johnson that will be starting to distribute next weekend, so that should help a lot," said director Rosemarie Halt of the Delaware County COVID Task Force. "We're getting a sufficient supply for Pfizer and Moderna right now, so we're excited to get that out."

Gritty appeared at the clinic as part of the Philadelphia Flyers 'Take Your Shot' campaign. Attendees received t-shirts and stickers.

"It's another step towards the light at the end of the tunnel, honestly. Like this has been a long year, so you feel good," said Daisy Lac of Berwyn.

And now that all states have expanded vaccine eligibility to people ages 16 and up, teenagers like senior Malachi Lyons of Upper Darby High School said he's excited for things to get back to normal.

"I'm 17, so I didn't really know when they'd be open to younger people, but I've been waiting for this. I've been really excited," said Lyons.

CVS announced their stores will distribute the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines beginning next week.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventswaynesocietycovid 19 vaccineeventscommunitycovid 19
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Teen killed in North Philly, lockdown lifted at nearby school
Teen killed, father injured in shooting outside South Jersey Walmart
Hospital making changes after delayed communication about shooting
Schuylkill Expressway reopens after multi-vehicle crash
Pa. postal worker fatally shot on route; former neighbor charged
KOP man accused of child porn, sextortion, sex assaults
Philadelphia sees inequities in mortgage approvals
Show More
'Hamilton' Lottery: Be in the room where it happens for only $10
Mystery man at Dodger game was not fugitive, Marshals say
Dave Chappelle's Netflix special draws criticism from LGBTQ+ advocates
Top 6: Game day spots in Philly
Biden tells Justice Department to address unruly passengers
More TOP STORIES News