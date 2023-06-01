91-year-old man killed in Greenville, Delaware head-on crash

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Delaware State Police are investigating a Wednesday morning crash that killed a 91-year-old man.

According to police, a 2002 International attenuator truck was traveling southbound on Kennett Pike when it crashed head-on with a 2006 Ford F-150 that crossed from the northbound lane into the southbound lane.

The driver of the Ford, who was from Wilmington, was taken to an area hospital where he died a short time later. Police said he was properly restrained. His name has not yet been released.

The 57-year-old driver of the international truck suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Southbound Kennett Pike was closed for about four hours while the crash was investigated.

Anyone with additional information about the crash is asked to call troopers at 302-464-3347.