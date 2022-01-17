1 killed in Odessa, Delaware house fire; Cause of blaze remains unknown

MIDDLETOWN, Delaware (WPVI) -- The Delaware State Fire Marshal's office is investigating a deadly Monday morning fire that heavily damaged an Odessa home.Crews were called to the 200 block of Oak Drive around 9:45 a.m.When they arrived, flames were showing from the first floor of the home and firefighters were evacuated about 15 minutes later. Crews discovered one person dead inside the home.State fire investigators were called to the scene, and officials are currently searching for the fire's origin and cause.There was no word on any other reported injuries.