Victims ID'd in deadly Delaware Memorial Bridge crash; charges pending, officials say

NEW CASTLE, Delaware (WPVI) -- Charges are pending following a deadly crash on the Delaware Memorial Bridge on Tuesday, according to the Delaware River and Bay Authority.

It happened around 3 p.m. while Mary Sanderlin's Kia Optima broke down in the middle right lane of the road.

According to authorities, the 30-year-old tractor-trailer driver from Virginia rear-ended the disabled vehicle and pushed it from the middle right lane and into a guard rail.

The accident killed Sanderlin, 37, of Salem, NJ, and back seat passenger, Rudolf Parish, 29, of Bridgeton. Another passenger was also injured in the crash but is expected to survive.

Several lanes near the crash scene were closed for hours while police conducted their investigation.
