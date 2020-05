Delaware State Fair still a go, but concerts canceled

HARRINGTON, Delaware (WPVI) -- The Delaware State Fair scheduled for this summer is still on, but organizers have canceled the Summer Concert Series."One aspect of the Fair recently determined to be impossible to include in this year's event involves the ticketed concerts in the M&T Bank Grandstand and the Quillen Arena's Q-Series," organizers said Tuesday. "After all options were weighed, we made the difficult decision to cancel the Q-Series concert in June and all the M&T Bank Grandstand concerts and shows scheduled during this year's Fair."The canceled shows are:QUILLEN ARENA CONCERT SERIESSaturday June 13, 2020 - Roots and Boots Tour Ft. Sammy Kershaw, Aaron Tippin and Collin RayeM&T BANK GRANDSTANDThursday July 23, 2020 - Chris Janson and Michael RayFriday July 24, 2020 - Hank Williams, Jr. and Dillon CarmichaelSaturday July 25, 2020 - Dierks BentleySunday July 26, 2020 - Blippi The MusicalMonday July 27, 2020 - Becky G and John KTuesday July 28, 2020 - TobyMac and Love & The OutcomeWednesday July 29, 2020 - Jim GaffiganFriday July 31, 2020 - Demo DerbyOrganizers said the Delaware State Fair will provide full refunds to all ticket buyers who purchased their tickets directly from the Fair. Refunds will follow the purchasers' original method of payment and will be completed by May 29, 2020."During the initial phase of the refund process, that is until May 8, you have the opportunity to turn some or all of your ticket purchase into a charitable contribution to The Delaware State Fair, Inc., a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization. The Fair pledges to use 100% of the proceeds to support the junior exhibitors who participate in this year's Junior Livestock Auction," organizers said.More details can be found here: https://bit.ly/DSFRefundDonation All refunds will begin processing on Monday May 11, 2020.Organizers said the Fair can only refund the original purchaser. If you received your tickets as a gift, or purchased the tickets from another person or through another website (i.e. Stub Hub, eTickets, Ticketoffices.com, Vivid Seats, Razor Gator, Galaxy, eBay, Craigslist, etc.) you cannot be refunded by the Fair. You must look to the original purchaser or the other website for a refund.Anyone with questions should contact BoxOffice@TheStateFair.net or call the box office at 302-398-7007 and leave a message.However, while the concerts are canceled, the show, as it pertains to the Delaware State Fair itself, will go on."Despite the cancellations of the Fairtime and Q-Series concerts and shows, please be aware that we are still planning to conduct the 2020 Fair. We are committed to delivering a Fair of some kind in late July, within the parameters of what Delaware Governor John Carney and public health officials consider to be safe," organizers said.The 2020 Delaware State Fair is scheduled to run from July 23 to August 1 in Harrington.