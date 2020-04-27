Coronavirus

Masks required to be worn in public settings across the state of Delaware

Action News coverage of the coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak

DOVER, Delaware (WPVI) -- Delaware residents are now required to wear masks or other face coverings in public settings after an order issued by Gov. John Carney.

As of 8 a.m. Tuesday morning, all persons over the age of 12 must wear a mask while in public settings, including in grocery stores, convenience stores, pharmacies, doctor's offices and on public transportation in the state of Delaware.

The governor on Saturday modified an emergency declaration to include the new requirement.

The governor's office says children who are 2 years old or younger must not wear a face-covering due to the risk of suffocation.

On Monday, the Delaware Division of Public Health announced five additional deaths related to COVID-19, bringing the state's total to 125.

Individuals who have died from COVID-19 ranged in ages from 32 to 103 years old.

To date, 4,162 cases have been confirmed in the state.
