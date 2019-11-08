NEWARK, Delware (WPVI) -- Delaware State Police are asking for help identifying two suspects in a pair of carjacking attempts last week.
State police say two suspects attempted to carjack one man at gunpoint in a Papa John's parking lot last Monday night in Newark around 5:30 p.m. That victim was able to fight off the suspects.
Police say less than an hour later, the suspects did the same thing to another man at a nearby gas station and stole his 2017 Honda Pilot.
Anyone who recognizes these men should contact Delaware State Police.
Delaware State Police need helping identifying carjacking suspects
