Delaware State Police need helping identifying carjacking suspects

NEWARK, Delware (WPVI) -- Delaware State Police are asking for help identifying two suspects in a pair of carjacking attempts last week.

State police say two suspects attempted to carjack one man at gunpoint in a Papa John's parking lot last Monday night in Newark around 5:30 p.m. That victim was able to fight off the suspects.

Police say less than an hour later, the suspects did the same thing to another man at a nearby gas station and stole his 2017 Honda Pilot.

Anyone who recognizes these men should contact Delaware State Police.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new castle countycarjacking
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woman gunned down while opening door in Philadelphia: Police
1 person in custody after shots fired in Doylestown
Family mourns loss of woman found stabbed to death in Fox Chase home
Images released of car after boy shot in head walking home from school
AccuWeather: Evening Rain, Then Cold Front Drops Us Straight Into Winter
Cell phone records and surveillance video in day 2 of Kratz trial
Show More
SPCA finds puppy stolen from Philadelphia headquarters
More than 2M pounds of chicken products recalled, may contain metal
Judge orders Trump to pay $2M for charity foundation misuse
3-year-old shows it's never too early to learn CPR
Berks Co. woman accused of taking photos of dead nursing home residents
More TOP STORIES News