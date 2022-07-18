Portion of I-295 shut down at US 13 in Delaware after reports of shots fired

NEW CASTLE, Delaware (WPVI) -- Delaware State Police shut down portions of I-295 southbound at US 13 Sunday evening after a complaint of shots fired.The call came in around 6:47 p.m.Police say they do not know how many shots were fired or who fired them.Drivers say it's scary sometimes to be on the road."There's a lot of crazy things been happening so far recently. So you just have to drive safe, be careful, be cautious what you're doing, where you go because anything can happen no matter how safe you think it is," said Dwayne Stewart of New Castle.Police say there is no public safety threat and no injuries have been reported.Anyone with information on this case is asked to call Delaware State Police.