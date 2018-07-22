MORTON, Pa. (WPVI) --The Our Lady of Perpetual Help parish gathered to celebrate mass Sunday, just days after a devastating fire.
Late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning flames ripped through the school, hitting three alarms until fire crews brought it under control close to one in the morning.
"I've been here six years and this school means everything to me," said teacher Sarah Walkowiak. "My children go here."
On Sunday, people with current and past connections to the school came out to the mass and later signed a card with well wishes for the staff and students.
The Archdiocese of Philadelphia is working with school administrators to rebuild in time for school to open in September.
The school has about 400 students, pre-K through eighth grade and about 50 students attend summer camp here. Often late at night, cleaning crews are on site. Everyone is thankful no one was hurt and they are grateful for the help from not only local parishes and schools but the community as well.
"The memories kind of gone with the flames but not really," said Sister Mary Linda Ginther. "The memories will live forever."
There are several fundraisers in place for the school and many people want to donate, but at this time the school is looking for a place to put those donations.
"I have tons of hope for rebuilding," said Walkowiak. "I have all the hope in the world for rebuilding. I'm excited about it."
