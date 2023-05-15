What to know ahead of Tuesday's primary election, about Philadelphia mayoral candidates

The primary is on Tuesday and polls show there is no one with a commanding lead among the Democrats.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- There are nine candidates vying for the Democratic nomination for Philadelphia mayor during this year's election.

The primary is on Tuesday and polls show there is no one with a commanding lead among the Democrats.

Here's information you need to know ahead of the election:

POLLING PLACES

You can find your nearest polling location here.

The polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday.

If you are trying to confirm your registration or learn about registering to vote, click here.

The City of Philadelphia also posted step-by-step instructions on how to use the voting machines.

VOTING ID

Pennsylvania law requires voters who are new to their voting division (precinct) to show ID the first time they vote there.

After that, an ID is not required to vote.

There are many types of photo and non-photo IDs that can be used to fulfill this requirement.

Acceptable forms of ID for voters who are new to a division can be found here.

MAIL-IN VOTING

For those who have registered for mail-in voting, ballots need to be received by the County Board of Elections no later than 8 p.m. on Election Day.

You can submit your ballot in the mail, in person at the County Board of Elections Office, or by using an official drop box.

To find an official drop box near you, click here.

Election offices and mail-in drop-off locations can also be found here.

Officials say that if you are suffering an illness or physical injury that would prevent you from handing in your ballot, you may be able to have someone else deliver it for you.

To fill out that application, click here.

THE CANDIDATES

The latest polls released by Emerson College and Nexstar show Helen Gym in the lead with 21% of likely voters, followed by Cherelle Parker (18.2%) and Rebecca Rhynhart (17.7%).

All three were within the poll's margin of error with is 3.9%.

Allan Domb (13.6%) and Jeff Brown (10.4%) have slipped in the polling in recent weeks. However, 15% of voters were still undecided according to the poll.

Turnout will be crucial for the candidates running to be the Democratic nominee, and likely the next mayor of Philadelphia.

REGISTRATION, DEADLINES TO VOTE

May 1 was the last day to register to vote ahead of the upcoming election, and May 9 was the last day to apply for a mail-in or civilian absentee ballot.

Find your voter registration status here.

You can apply for mail-in voting online, anytime by clicking here.

The process requires a driver's license, PennDOT ID, or a scanned signature.

If you have not already registered for mail-in voting, it will not be an option for you on Tuesday's election.