Philadelphia mayoral candidates make final push as Democratic primary remains tight

Many voters are weighing their options in the final stretch before the election on Tuesday.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The nine candidates vying for the Democratic nomination for Philadelphia mayor are making one final weekend push for votes as the election draws near.

The primary is on Tuesday and polls show there is still no clear winner among the Democrats.

"It's going to be neck and neck," said Barbara Craig of Fairmount. "I think it's unfortunate that the field is so crowded."

She already cast her vote, but admitted there was no real standout candidate.

The latest polls released by Emerson College and Nexstar shows Helen Gym in the lead with 21% of likely voters, followed by Cherelle Parker(18.2%) and Rebecca Rhynhart (17.7%).

All three were within the poll's margin of error with is 3.9%.

Allan Domb (13.6%) and Jeff Brown (10.4%) have slipped in the polling in recent weeks. However, 15% of voters were still undecided according to the poll.

Turnout will be crucial for the candidates running to be the Democratic nominee, and likely the next mayor of Philadelphia.

"We got to get the big push out and hopefully we'll increase the turnout. We want you to vote. If you don't vote, you don't count," said Bob Brady, the chairman of the Democratic Party.

He expects all the campaigns to fan out across the city over the weekend and knock on doors.

