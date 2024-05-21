Tyler Wenrich, American arrested in Turks and Caicos after ammunition found in luggage, to learn fate.

Man arrested in Turks and Caicos awaits fate; Sen. Fetterman among lawmakers pleading for leniency

One of the Americans facing prison time in Turks in Caicos over ammunition in their luggage is speaking out ahead of his plea hearing Tuesday.

One of the Americans facing prison time in Turks in Caicos after ammunition was found in their luggage is speaking out ahead of his plea hearing on Tuesday.

U.S. lawmakers are now pleading for leniency as Tyler Wenrich awaits to learn his fate.

"I have a lot of fear and anxiety. You know, the best outcome to this is that the judge will find leniency and compassion in this situation, and steer away from the 12-year sentence and be able to give a sentence that is less than that and a fine, hopefully," Wenrich said.

Wenrich, who is a father, 911 operator and EMT from Virginia, is among five Americans who have been recently charged with carrying small amounts of ammunition into the tropical nation.

Wenrich was found with just two rounds, which he said he mistakenly left in his backpack after a trip to a gun range.

On Monday, a bipartisan delegation of U.S. lawmakers traveled to Turks and Caicos to ask for leniency.

Pennsylvania Senator John Fetterman, who was part of that delegation, said, "I left these meetings optimistic that we can get this resolved and look forward to working with my colleagues in Congress and TCI officials to bring these American citizens home."

Bryan Hagerich, of Western Pennsylvania, is also among the American tourists facing up to 12 years in prison for possessing ammunition, even though they were not carrying actual weapons.

Bryan Hagerich is facing a dozen years in a Turks and Caicos prison after airport security found ammunition in his suitcase back in February.

Just last week, a grandmother from Florida was arrested at the airport after two bullets were found in her luggage.

"I was afraid. I didn't know what was going to happen because I couldn't believe they was in there," said Sharitta Shinise Grier, 45, of Orlando.

Three other men are also waiting for the courts to decide their fate. One could receive his sentence as soon as Friday.

Turks and Caicos passed strict gun laws two years ago after a rise in violence and gun trafficking. The new laws mean the Americans face a minimum sentence of 12 years, plus a fine, but the court can make exceptions.