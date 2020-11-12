Firefighters respond to smoke report at Denzel Washington's Beverly Crest home

By ABC7.com staff
BEVERLY CREST, LOS ANGELES -- Firefighters responded to a report of smoke at a home owned by actor Denzel Washington in the Beverly Crest neighborhood of Los Angeles Wednesday night.

The Los Angeles Fire Department was called to the home on Beverly Park Circle just after 8 p.m. on a report of smoke coming from the second floor.

Firefighters arrived and searched through the house and climbed up the roof but were unable to find any active flames. They searched the walls with thermal imaging cameras as well.

The home was described as 28,887 square feet with four stories. The home is listed as owned by Washington's production company.

The initial investigation was looking at the possibility that the smoke was coming from one of several furnaces at the home that had been recently serviced.

The neighborhood is just north of Beverly Hills and that city's fire department provided an engine to assist in the response.

There were no injuries reported.
