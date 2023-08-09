Ninety-year-old California Senator Dianne Feinstein was briefly hospitalized after a minor fall in San Francisco but has returned home, her office says.

Sen. Dianne Feinstein 'briefly' hospitalized in San Francisco after falling, her office says

SAN FRANCISCO -- California Senator Dianne Feinstein was "briefly" hospitalized in San Francisco on Tuesday after falling, her office says.

The 90-year-old senator went to the hospital as a precaution after a minor fall in her home.

Her office says that all of her scans were clear and she returned home.

In the spring, Senator Feinstein was diagnosed with shingles and has been in frail health.

In May, she suffered brain inflammation as a complication from shingles.

Stay with ABC7 News for updates on this developing story.