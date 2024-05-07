More than 5,200 warnings issued in 1st month of Bensalem red light enforcement program

The program was launched on April 1 at the intersections of Street Road at Knights Road, and Route 1 at Old Lincoln Highway.

The program was launched on April 1 at the intersections of Street Road at Knights Road, and Route 1 at Old Lincoln Highway.

The program was launched on April 1 at the intersections of Street Road at Knights Road, and Route 1 at Old Lincoln Highway.

The program was launched on April 1 at the intersections of Street Road at Knights Road, and Route 1 at Old Lincoln Highway.

BENSALEM, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Bensalem police shared the results of the first month of its red light enforcement program.

They've issued more than 5,200 warnings to vehicle owners for violations in the Bucks County community.

The red light cameras were installed in two locations where a high number of collisions occur, officials told Action News when the program began.

The program was launched on April 1 at the intersections of Street Road at Knights Road, and Route 1 at Old Lincoln Highway.

"One of the main reasons we installed it is because of the high volume of accidents we have there over the past five years," Lt. Robert Bugsch with Bensalem Township police told Action News at the time of the program's launch.

The 6abc Data Journalism team found that in 10 years, there were 64 crashes at Street Road and Knights Road and 79 at Route 1 and Old Lincoln Highway.

To reduce situations like these, police say they are trying to change drivers' behaviors with red light cameras.

Authorities also say there's no profit from this new technology.

"We chose this specific vendor due to the fact that the township did not have to put any expenses out and we also don't receive any revenue from the violations. So it's not a revenue-generated program," Bugsch previously said.

The 60-day grace period ends on May 31. After that, drivers will receive tickets, which is a $100 civil penalty. It will not affect your driving record, insurance rates, or CDL status, officials say.

Police say their goal is to add more cameras to other intersections that could benefit from this program in the future.