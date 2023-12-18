Philadelphia Eagles clinch third straight playoff berth thanks to 49ers' win

Philadelphia (10-3) takes on the Seattle Seahawks on Monday night. You can watch the game on 6abc.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Philadelphia Eagles have officially clinched a playoff spot on Sunday night.

It's the Eagles' third straight postseason trip.

The Birds clinched following losses by the Green Bay Packers, Atlanta Falcons and wins by the Detroit Lions and San Francisco 49ers during Week 15.

SEE ALSO: Eagles' Jalen Hurts downgraded after illness worsens

The Eagles have downgraded QB Jalen Hurts to questionable for Monday night's game after the quarterback's sickness worsened overnight, the team announced Sunday. If Hurts isn't healthy enough to go, Marcus Mariota would get the start.

Hurts, 25, did not practice Saturday. The 2022 Pro Bowler has passed for 3,192 yards with 19 touchdowns and 10 interceptions and has scored 12 rushing touchdowns this season, tied for the second most in the NFL.

Seattle (6-7) has equal uncertainty about its starting quarterback in the midst of a four-game losing streak.

Geno Smith, who missed last week with a groin injury, was limited in practice and is also questionable and that could lead to a second straight start for Drew Lock.

Eagles remaining schedule

Eagles visit Seattle 12/18 | 8:15 p.m.

Giants visit Eagles 12/25 | 4:30 p.m.

Cardinals visit Eagles 12/31 | 1 p.m.