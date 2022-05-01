6abc

Longtime host of Puerto Rican Panorama Diego Castellanos dies at 88

Diego Castellanos retired from 6abc in September of 2018.
Host of Puerto Rican Panorama Diego Castellanos retires after 50 years, leaving behind a legacy. Dann Cuellar reports during Action News at 6 a.m. on September 16, 2018.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Longtime host and producer of 6abc's Puerto Rican Panorama, Diego Castellanos, has died Action News has learned.

Castellanos joined 6abc in August, 1970 as producer and host of the program that addressed the needs and concerns of the local Hispanic population.

The Public Affairs show was initially given a 13-week run, which turned in to nearly 50 years on the air.

He was also honored with an induction into the Broadcast Pioneers of Philadelphia hall of fame in 2002.

He retired from 6abc in September of 2018.

Family members confirm Castellanos passed away Saturday morning. He was 88 years old.

The Action News community sends their deepest condolences.

Castellanos' family issued a statement that reads:

"It is with heavy hearts that we announce that our dad, Dr. Diego Castellanos, passed away this morning.

We wanted to share this news with you because he so loved being a part of the WPVI ABC family.
After his family, his show was one of his proudest achievements.

Services are currently being arranged.

Sincerely,

Felicia Castellanos and Cathy Kemp"

