Kicking off the countdown for the 6abc Dunkin' Thanksgiving Day Parade

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- It was a celebration on City Avenue as we began the countdown for the 6abc Dunkin' Thanksgiving Day Parade.

The Kingsway Regional High School Marching Band came to the 6abc Yard on Thursday morning for the big event.

It's the 105th year of the parade, the oldest Thanksgiving celebration in the country.

There will be marching bands, new floats, balloons, dancing, and plenty of fun on the Ben Franklin Parkway this year.

This year will have some special guests including Sugar Hill Gang, Kathy Sledge, and Darlene Love.

The big event is just over a month away!

"I'm looking forward to bringing the community together again for the 105th time. This is a massive effort that brings bands from the tri-state area, brings our viewers, city and just everybody together," said 6abc President and General Manager Bernie Prazenica.

"We're really looking forward to getting out there, interacting with our guests on the Parkway, and really just celebrating the kickoff to the holiday season and share some hot chocolate, some hot coffee, and share some goodies with everybody," said Jamie Struwe, senior field marketing manager for Dunkin'.

Over the next few weeks we'll be posting more details about the fun we have planned for Thanksgiving at 6abc.com/Parade.

