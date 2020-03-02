Officials reveal cause after 10 sickened during dinner party in Lower Macungie Township

LOWER MACUNGIE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Officials say gas is to blame for 10 people getting sick at a dinner party on Saturday night in Lower Macungie Township.Pennsylvania State Police and multiple ambulances arrived on the 3600 block of Clauss Drive just after 10:30 p.m.Six children and four adults complained of dizziness and nausea and were transported to Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest.The Macungie Township Fire Department turned off a gas valve to the residence as they continue their investigation.