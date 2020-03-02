Officials reveal cause after 10 sickened during dinner party in Lower Macungie Township

LOWER MACUNGIE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Officials say gas is to blame for 10 people getting sick at a dinner party on Saturday night in Lower Macungie Township.

Pennsylvania State Police and multiple ambulances arrived on the 3600 block of Clauss Drive just after 10:30 p.m.

Six children and four adults complained of dizziness and nausea and were transported to Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest.

The Macungie Township Fire Department turned off a gas valve to the residence as they continue their investigation.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
lower macungie townshipillnessparty
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Hundreds ignore social distancing guidelines to gather in streets of Philly
LIVE: NJ to allow outdoor graduation ceremonies beginning July 6
Families hit the shore, support businesses on Memorial Day
Boy Scout plays Taps nightly outside veterans' home
2 teen cousins shot in Logan
Deadline Tuesday to apply for mail-in ballots for Pa. primary
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
Show More
Connecticut murder suspect's family pleads for his surrender
US biotech begins human COVID-19 vaccine trials in Australia
Reopen NJ protest held at Jersey shore
Nike, Ben & Jerry's release sneaker: The Chunky Dunky
Free pizza for 2020 grads at Pizza Hut
More TOP STORIES News