PHILADANCO! Staging annual spring show

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- PHILADANCO! is staging its annual spring show called Director's Choice: Roots & Reflections.

It's a program of four ballets, all favorites of both audiences and PHILADANCO! according to Founder Joan Myers Brown.

Among them is a a work by Ronald K Brown called Gatekeepers is about interconnectedness, family history and perseverance; the dancers will also perform George Faison's Suite Otis, celebrating the music of Otis Redding; Harold Pierson's Roots & Reflections, which reflects the 100-year history of Black dance in America.

Talley Beatty's Pretty Is Skin Deep, Ugly to the Bone, which Joan Myers Brown says the company just performed in New York to 'rave reviews."

PHILADANCO! Roots and Reflections | Tickets

Kimmel Center's Perelman Theater | April 12-14

300 S Broad St, Philadelphia, Pa. 19102