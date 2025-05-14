Search underway for man who fell into the Big Timber Creek in Gloucester County

WESTVILLE, N.J. (WPVI) -- A search is underway in Big Timber Creek after a man reportedly fell in the water on Wednesday afternoon.

It happened around 1:30 p.m. on the 500 block of Edgewater Avenue in Westville, Gloucester County.

Video from the scene shows the massive response by local first responders.

County emergency management officials say the missing man was performing contractor services on a residential property.

He lost his footing on an embankment, fell into the creek, and did not resurface.

Search and rescue efforts are being led by Westville Fire Department and Westville Police Department along with and are joined with numerous other fire, EMS and police agencies.

