Teen killed in dirt bike accident along D&R canal towpath in Lawrenceville, New Jersey

LAWRENCEVILLE, New Jersey (WPVI) -- An accident claimed the life of a teenager in Mercer County, New Jersey on Tuesday afternoon.
Police say a group of young people were riding dirt bikes along the D&R Canal towpath in Lawrenceville when one boy lost control.
The 14-year-old wound up in the canal, hitting his head on the way in.
The boy was immediately pulled from the water, where a good Samaritan stopped to help perform CPR.
However, the teen died at Cooper Hospital in Camden.
His name has not yet been released.
