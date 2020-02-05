Teen killed in dirt bike accident along D&R canal towpath in Lawrenceville, New Jersey

LAWRENCEVILLE, New Jersey (WPVI) -- An accident claimed the life of a teenager in Mercer County, New Jersey on Tuesday afternoon.

Police say a group of young people were riding dirt bikes along the D&R Canal towpath in Lawrenceville when one boy lost control.

The 14-year-old wound up in the canal, hitting his head on the way in.

The boy was immediately pulled from the water, where a good Samaritan stopped to help perform CPR.

However, the teen died at Cooper Hospital in Camden.

His name has not yet been released.
