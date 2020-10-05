Here's all the great things you can do on a day trip to Lancaster

LANCASTER (WPVI) -- If you're looking for some fun fall activities, a day trip to Lancaster provides the perfect outing with family and friends.Harvest season is one of the best times to visit with rich farmlands providing the bounty and turning leaves setting the scene.There is agritainment at Barnyard Kingdom. You can make it a Medieval voyage with a visit to the Pennsylvania Renaissance Faire.Or enjoy a low-key day with beautiful views at the Grandview Vineyard. And if you want to make it a weekend, you could find lodging ranging from historic B&Bs to modern hotels.2775 Lebanon Road, Manheim, PA 175451489 Grandview Road, Mount Joy, PA 17552211 South Donerville Rd, Lancaster, PA 1760350 North Broad Street, Lititz, PA 17543900 West Main Street, Ephrata, PA 175221500 Furnace Hill Road, Stevens, PA 17578