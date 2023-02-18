Disney 100: The Exhibition now open at the Franklin Institute

The world premiere of a expansive exhibit celebrating 100 years of the Walt Disney Company opened Saturday in Philadelphia, attracting fans from all around the country.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The world premiere of a expansive exhibit celebrating 100 years of the Walt Disney Company opened Saturday in Philadelphia, attracting fans from all around the country.

Disney100: The Exhibition opened for the first time at the Franklin Institute. It features 250 rarely seen objects, including 23 "crown jewels" from the archives, like the carousel horse from "Mary Poppins" and the First Order Stormtrooper armor from 'Star Wars."

"I actually didn't know I was coming here, my mom just surprised me with it," said 8-year-old Shannon Flaherty from Connecticut.

She and her mom drove down to Philadelphia Saturday and spent the day admiring the artifacts.

"Because it's so amazing and maybe it's going to have like your favorite character," said 6-year-old Violet Stanger who came dressed as a Disney princess.

"This exhibit covers everything from animation to live-action films," explained Larry Dubinski, the president and CEO of the Franklin Institute. "What's amazing is this exhibit is going to bring people from all across the country and around the world to Philadelphia, not just to the Franklin Institute, but other attractions, restaurants, and hotels here in the region."

This opening day attracted fans young and old from all over the country.

"I've been obsessed with Mickey Mouse for I guess, more than 80 years," said 87-yearold Walter Romanek from Washington D.C.

The attraction brought together families who love all things Disney.

"The magic of it is just so much fun. We pretend to be Sisu. I'm the dragon and she has to hunt me down and things like that. We make the games out of it and everything," said Tonya Ditucci from Kentucky.

The exhibit is already so popular that it sold out for opening weekend. But have no fear Disney fans, it will be at the Franklin Institute for the next six months.