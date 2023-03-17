For one hundred years the magic of Disney has dazzled the imaginations of the young and young at heart! We're taking you on an intimate tour of the world premiere exhibition that captures this beloved century of creativity. From "Snow White" to "Wakanda," join 6abc's Alicia Vitarelli and TaRhonda Thomas as they guide you through enchanted galleries filled with rarely seen artwork, artifacts, costumes, props, and more.

Franklin Institute puts Disney's history on display with Disney100: The Exhibition, Making the Magic

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- For 100 years, the magic of Disney has dazzled the imaginations of the young and young at heart.

To celebrate, Disney archivists have opened the vault, curating the biggest exhibit Disney has ever done. The traveling exhibition is making its world premiere at The Franklin Institute.

It starts with a jaw-dropping technological marvel, Walt Disney himself onscreen, sharing his vision of innovation.

That's just the start of an epic journey through 100 years of entertainment history, with 15,000 square feet in 10 galleries, showcasing more than 250 of Disney's crown jewels.

There are objects people have never seen before like the Steamboat Willie whistle.

Cogsworth and Lumiere from Beauty and the Beast are in the exhibit. There's Cinderella's glass slipper and a one-of-a-kind Mickey Mouse guitar from the 1955 film The Mickey Mouse Club.

You can see the bejeweled story book from Sleeping Beauty too and the prop book that opened Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, Disney's first full-length animated feature, which premiered in 1937.

The exhibit includes 14 interactive displays, at least one in every gallery.

For children, it's a chance to visit their favorite characters. For adults, it's an opportunity to feel like a kid all over again.

Disney100: The Exhibition |Tickets

The Franklin Institute, 222 N. 20th Street, Philadelphia, Pa. 19103

Through August 27, 2023

Tune in to 6abc's special presentation: Disney100: The Exhibition, Making the Magic, Thursday, March 23 at 7:30 pm.